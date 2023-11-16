Around the House NW
FOX 12′s Magic of Lights opens Friday

Starting this Friday, FOX12′s Magic of Lights will be experienceable at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The drive-through holiday lights will last thru December.

Kim Grewe-Powell, CEO of the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center, said her face lit up at the chance to see the 185 acres of land she’s in charge of do the same. The cords running displays as tall as 30 feet and as long as several hundred could wrap 10 miles.

“We just have been wanting to do something like this for many years,” she said, “and so we have this opportunity and are eager to have this go on for years and years.”

The drive itself is two miles long with displays sparkling as far as the eye can see. They’re chalk full of more than two million light bulbs making all kinds of things come to life.

“Stay warm in your cars and don’t get out if you don’t want to,” Grewe-Powell explained, “and just have a really great time looking at all of the fun-themed lights. Maybe even have some hot chocolate while you drive along the road and see some lights and have some fun.”

You can catch the lights beginning Friday for $22 in advance or $30 at the gate on weekdays. They’ll be $35 on the weekends. Each ticket is per vehicle.

