On the Go with Ayo at Portland Holiday Market
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the holidays just around the corner you may be looking to get a little shopping done. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checked out the Portland Holiday Market where you can wrap up all of your shopping.
The market runs from Nov. 17-19 at the Portland Expo Center. It’s Oregon’s largest holiday and gift show with hundreds of local makers selling homemade and locally-sourced gift items.
