On the Go with Ayo at Portland Holiday Market

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checked out the Portland Holiday Market where you can wrap up all of your shopping.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the holidays just around the corner you may be looking to get a little shopping done. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checked out the Portland Holiday Market where you can wrap up all of your shopping.

The market runs from Nov. 17-19 at the Portland Expo Center. It’s Oregon’s largest holiday and gift show with hundreds of local makers selling homemade and locally-sourced gift items.

To learn more about the market, click here.

