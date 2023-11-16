Heading toward Thanksgiving, and no November storms in sight

Strong high pressure is sitting over the region today and remains in place through Saturday morning. Typically, we’d expect all sunshine with this setup, but now we’ve settled into “inversion season”. That means nights are so long and the sun is so weak that cool/moist air trapped in valleys forms fog and low clouds. During the short “winter” days the sun can’t break through. It has been cloudy all day from the south metro area down into the Willamette Valley. That will likely be the case again tomorrow, although with a little more clearing down there.

In most of the metro area we’re seeing enough dry easterly wind coming out of the Gorge to give us sunshine. That should be the case again tomorrow. The wind strengthens quite a bit tomorrow through early Saturday so if you live east of I-5 in the usual east wind areas expect a windy day Friday.

We only see ONE weather system affecting the region in the next week; that one brings rain Saturday afternoon and evening with leftover showers Sunday. Cascade passes will pick up 5-10″ snow with this system too.

High pressure takes control once again for most of Thanksgiving week. Stormy weather remains well north of us in Canada as a dry-ish and mild weather pattern continues for at least the next 10 days.

