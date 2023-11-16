ODOT to detonate old blasting caps found in West Linn; delays expected on I-205

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning of delays on Interstate 205 Thursday morning as crews perform controlled detonation of old blasting caps.

ODOT says the two blasting caps were found underground and likely used during the original construction of the Abernethy Bridge, which was completed in 1970.

Slowdowns and closures will happened from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ODOT says the detonation is expected to take only 15 minutes, but slowdowns are needed as a safety precaution.

There is no immediate danger to the public, according to ODOT.

Closure map for removal of old blasting caps (ODOT)

The onramp from Highway 43 and Highway 99E to I-205 southbound will be closed Thursday morning, as well as the 10th Avenue onramp to I-205 northbound.

In West Linn, roads will be closed to traffic and parking on West A Street and Broadway Street, between Buse Street and Willamette Falls Drive. The City of West Linn and the West Linn Police Department will be working with ODOT officials and West Linn-Wilsonville School District officials regarding traffic impacts, road closures, and public safety.

ODOT is asking drivers to plan on lengthy delays and to plan ahead.

