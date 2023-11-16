Portland Winterhawks spread cheer during 11th annual ‘Shop With a Hawk’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Winterhawks and the Winterhawks Booster Club helped spread some cheer on Wednesday for the 11th annual “Shop With a Hawk” program.

Prior to dropping the puck on a three-game homestand, the Winterhawks paired up with wishful kids from Chief Joseph Elementary School who were gifted $150 to spend at the North Portland Fred Meyer during the Shop With a Hawk event.

“When we find them working with young kids, it’s often times, it’s homes too because a lot of them don’t get to go home for the holidays or they don’t really get to see their families but a lot of them have siblings back at home, so kind of being able to do these events and being able to be involved with younger kids, kind of helps them out a little bit too,” said Alyssa Mehalovich, Coordinator of Community Relations for the Winterhawks.

Junior hockey players in the toy aisle where they all got to be professional kids at heart.

“Just guide them, get them the best things that they want and just be there for them and help them just enjoy it and have fun, and give them the experience they’ll never forget,” said player Ryder Thompson.

Thompson is a fourth year Hawk from Manitoba.

“It’s cold! It’s definitely different from here,” he said.

The 19-year-old defenseman and teammates spent some of their off-day pushing carts and waiting near the fitting room.

“If I am lucky enough to have a girl, I feel like this is going to be a lot of... shopping just requires waiting for them to try on clothes,” Thompson said.

The Shop With a Hawk trip was thanks to the Winterhawks Booster Club who raised $3,600 for the kids and the Sunshine Division covered any overages.

“I haven’t done the math yet but it’s pretty good, we’ve got a pretty big collection of things,” said player Marcus Nguyen.

Save the date: The Winterhawks’ Teddy Bear Toss game is set for Saturday, Dec. 9.

