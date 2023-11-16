Red Cup Rebellion: Local Starbucks workers on strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks workers at union shops across the country went on strike Thursday, including stores in Beaverton, Portland and Vancouver.

Red Cup Day, the day when customers can visit Starbucks and buy a holiday-themed drink to get a free collectable cup, is one of the busiest days of the year for Starbucks.

The union representing the baristas said Red Cup Day is one of the hardest and most understaffed days for baristas to work. As part of the strike, Workers demanded Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days. According to the union, company executives are scheduling the promotion days with increasing frequency.

Some local baristas will be joining the “Red Cup Rebellion”, including stores in Beaverton, Portland and Vancouver.

