Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Reward offered for tips in Portland triple homicide

Tamra, Daudi, and Johnson (left to right).
Tamra, Daudi, and Johnson (left to right).(FBI)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office, in collaboration with the Portland Police Bureau, is seeking the public’s finding the people responsible for the deaths of three people in March.

The incident occurred Saturday, March 25 around 12:30 p.m. when 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson were shot while traveling in a car on Foss Avenue near University Park in North Portland.

According to investigators, it’s believed three people fired multiple gunshots at the victims’ car, killing Tamra, Daudi, and Johnson.

SEE ALSO: ODOT to detonate old blasting caps found in West Linn; delays expected on I-205

To encourage people with information to come forward, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000.

“Even as the victims attempted to drive away, the suspects pursued them, continuing to shoot in broad daylight. Disturbingly, neighbors, safe within their homes, heard dozens of gunshots and discovered shell casings in their yards,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are aware that there are people in the community who possess crucial information about this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; several reported injured.
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; 2 reported injured
Anthony Wessel
Oregon City man faces charges for wife’s murder
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation

Latest News

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning of delays on Interstate 205 Thursday morning...
ODOT to detonate old blasting caps found in West Linn; delays expected on I-205
Abernethy Bridge
ODOT to detonate old blasting caps found in West Linn; delays expected on I-205
Oregon leaders say Portugal trip was ‘eye opening’
Oregon leaders say Portugal trip was ‘eye opening’
Janie Gullickson is the Executive Director of the Mental Health & Addiction Association in...
Oregon leaders say Portugal trip was ‘eye opening’