Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign started 132 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people out and about to donate to those in need.

At the Persimmon Country Club in Gresham, the Salvation Army held a big kick off party for their Red Kettle Campaign. Some 150 guests and corporate sponsors were there for the fun, food and some Christmas music.

The Salvation Army’s goal for their kick off event is to raise $50,000.

“It actually gets the Salvation Army on the minds of our benevolent donors throughout this season when we are asking them to respond and stand tall and help us out,” said Capt. Peter Pemberton, with the Salvation Army. “We do have a lot of programs throughout the city – programs that deal with people that need shelter, homelessness situations, we have food insecurity, we have people in addiction recovery. So there is a plethora of things that we do throughout the city.”

The Grinch has made an appearance to help @SalvationArmyUS in the Portland metro area kick off their #RedKettle campaign. Now through Christmas Eve you can donate. #Fox12Orehon pic.twitter.com/VHV1lbPkvK — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 16, 2023

Once the red kettles are on the streets in front of stores like Fred Meyer, Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons, they hope to raise $500,000 this year to support their various programs that help local families in need.

You can also find Salvation Army “Angel Tree” locations at Fred Meyer and Walmart.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.