Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign started 132 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people out and about to donate to those in need.
By Debra Gil
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign started 132 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people out and about to donate to those in need.

At the Persimmon Country Club in Gresham, the Salvation Army held a big kick off party for their Red Kettle Campaign. Some 150 guests and corporate sponsors were there for the fun, food and some Christmas music.

The Salvation Army’s goal for their kick off event is to raise $50,000.

“It actually gets the Salvation Army on the minds of our benevolent donors throughout this season when we are asking them to respond and stand tall and help us out,” said Capt. Peter Pemberton, with the Salvation Army. “We do have a lot of programs throughout the city – programs that deal with people that need shelter, homelessness situations, we have food insecurity, we have people in addiction recovery. So there is a plethora of things that we do throughout the city.”

Once the red kettles are on the streets in front of stores like Fred Meyer, Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons, they hope to raise $500,000 this year to support their various programs that help local families in need.

You can also find Salvation Army “Angel Tree” locations at Fred Meyer and Walmart.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; several reported injured.
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; 2 reported injured
Anthony Wessel
Oregon City man faces charges for wife’s murder
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation

Latest News

Local starbucks workers strike on Red Cup Day
Red Cup Rebellion: Local Starbucks workers on strike
Starbucks workers at union shops across the country went on strike Thursday, including stores...
Red Cup Rebellion: Local Starbucks workers on strike
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign started 132 years ago and continues today as an easy...
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign
Drugs and guns seized by authorities
Oregon drug bust yields 24 arrests