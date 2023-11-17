1 arrested, 3 detained, stolen vehicle recovered after search in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - At least one person is facing charges after the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to a call in the Centennial neighborhood Thursday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., someone in the Facebook group “PDX Stolen Cars” told police there was a possible stolen car in a grocery store parking lot on Southeast Division Street, near Southeast 145th Avenue. Officers confirmed the car was stolen and pulled it over on SE 145th Avenue, just south of SE Division Street.

Police say one person ran from the car. That person was believed to be armed so officers called in SERT and their Crisis Negotiation Team. A shelter in place notice to sent to people living in the neighborhood.

SERT officers found and arrested the suspect who ran just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Three other people in the vehicle were detained for questioning. It’s not clear just yet if they will face charges.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

