1 hurt in early morning attempted robbery, assault near Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery and assault that injured one person early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the report of an assault around 6 a.m. in the area of Brown Road Northeast and Idaho Avenue Northeast, in the Hayesville area just outside of Salem city limits.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released. They are expected to recover.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies said they had determined the assault was part of an attempted robbery, in which the intended victim was also the victim of assault.

Brown Road Northeast will be closed from Arizona Northeast north to Silverton Road Northeast while deputies are on scene. People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone in the area around 6 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., who has any information, to contact Detective Van Horn at 503-584-6211.

