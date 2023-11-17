Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

‘Cougar’ reported in Tigard was just big housecat

An orange house cat and a cougar.
An orange house cat and a cougar.(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A “cougar” that was seen in Cook Park in Tigard on Thursday was apparently simply a housecat, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“While Tigard has confirmed sightings in the past, thankfully, this time around, it was not one. It’s better to be cautious and aware, and our community’s vigilance is greatly appreciated,” the city said on social media.

A woman claimed to have seen a cougar around noon to the west of the soccer field, according to the first complaint from Tigard Police on Thursday.

People were advised to keep an eye on their surroundings and keep their dogs on leashes.

But the ODFW made it clear on Friday that, following their investigation, it was only a regular kitty, not a cougar.

According to the ODFW, they were able to identify the animal in a video as a housecat due to its size in relation to its surroundings, like a tree and a garbage bin.

“How do we know it was a house cat not a cougar? The video is grainy but the #1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin. Also the fence is likely 6 foot which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent.
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX

Latest News

1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
Victim in deadly Old Town shooing named by police
Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke...
Portland Police: Officers recover stolen Christmas decorations
Rip City Remix host opening weekend
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem