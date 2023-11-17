Deputies seek tips after early morning assault near Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that happened early Friday morning.

Deputies are investigating the assault in the area of Brown Road Northeast and Idaho Avenue Northeast, in the Hayesville area just outside of Salem city limits.

The sheriff’s office has not provided many details about the assault including who was assaulted, how they were assaulted, the extent of their injuries, or provide a description of the suspect(s).

Brown Road Northeast will be closed from Arizona Northeast north to Silverton Road Northeast while deputies are on scene. People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help. If you were in the area around 6 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and have any information, please contact Detective Van Horn at 503-584-6211—no further details at this time.

