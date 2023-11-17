Dry & breezy Friday ahead

Good morning! It’s a cold and dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. The far east side of the metro area & the west end of the Gorge are experiencing pretty gusty winds. Peak gusts around 3:00 A.M. are in the ballpark of 35-55 mph. Elsewhere, there’s just a light breeze. Fog & low clouds are forming in the more wind-sheltered environments, so be prepared for lower visibility on your A.M. commute. This afternoon should turn out to be nice & sunny. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s. More of the metro area will experience a breezy east wind, but the gustiest conditions will remain on the east side.

Clouds will build in on Saturday out ahead of our next weather system. A few showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but it looks like the bulk of the rain will hold off until the late afternoon & evening. Rain will transition to showers once the cold front slides through. There should only be scattered showers around by Sunday morning.

It still looks like a decent amount of snow is coming to the Cascades, especially above 4,000 feet where 6-12+ inches could accumulate. Snow totals will fall off significantly below 4,000 feet. Expect anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches of snow around Government Camp.

Our weather will dry out for 2-3 days starting Thanksgiving week. Sometime around Wednesday & Thursday is when a few showers may sneak back in. Temperatures will gradually cool down throughout the week. Highs should range between the upper 40s and low 50s on Thanksgiving Day.

Have a great Friday!

