On the Go with Ayo at Daddy D’s BBQ Thanksgiving dinner prep
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For over a decade a local restaurant owner has been serving a free hearty Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s all to bring the community together one bite at a time. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Daddy D’s in Woodland as the prepared for the feast.
To learn more about the free Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, click here.
