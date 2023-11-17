On the Go with Ayo at Daddy D’s BBQ Thanksgiving dinner prep

WOODLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For over a decade a local restaurant owner has been serving a free hearty Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s all to bring the community together one bite at a time. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Daddy D’s in Woodland as the prepared for the feast.

To learn more about the free Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.