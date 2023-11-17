Around the House NW
I-5 reopens after police activity closes northbound lanes

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Northbound Interstate 5 lanes have reopened after police activity halted traffic Friday morning.

Officials began warning travelers around 9:30 a.m. that traffic was being diverted at milepost 256 off of I-5 at the Market Street exit.

At this time, deputies have not revealed what the context of the police activity was.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

