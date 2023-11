BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and if you’re hosting, you may be thinking about how to make your table stand out.

Shauna Parsons went to Farmington Gardens where they taught her to make a showstopper of a centerpiece, and it’s so simple!

Instructions to make your succulent pumpkin centerpiece below:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.