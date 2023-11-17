Thanksgiving boxes for families in need from Sunshine Division and Zupan’s

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local organization and business are getting into the giving spirit ahead of Thanksgiving.

Zupan’s and the Sunshine Division are ensuring every family can share in the joy of a Thanksgiving meal this year. On Friday, both groups worked together packing 500 boxes to give out to families in need.

The tradition started 17 years ago. Each box includes fresh, quality produce and feeds 6 to 8 people. They will distribute the boxes come Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.