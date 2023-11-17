Around the House NW
Thanksgiving boxes for families in need from Sunshine Division and Zupan’s

A local organization and business are getting into the giving spirit ahead of Thanksgiving.
By Mia Villanueva
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local organization and business are getting into the giving spirit ahead of Thanksgiving.

Zupan’s and the Sunshine Division are ensuring every family can share in the joy of a Thanksgiving meal this year. On Friday, both groups worked together packing 500 boxes to give out to families in need.

The tradition started 17 years ago. Each box includes fresh, quality produce and feeds 6 to 8 people. They will distribute the boxes come Monday.

