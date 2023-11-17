Turning rainy Saturday evening

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a chilly start, we got a beautiful afternoon in the Portland metro area, with temperatures expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. The gusty east wind is staying right around the mouth of the Gorge, with peak gusts hitting 55-65 MPH around Crown Point. Southeast Portland recorded some 20-25 MPH gusts, and the west side is practically calm. Windy conditions for the east side of the city will continue through part of Saturday until the cold front pushes through.

We’re expecting another cool start tomorrow morning, with low temperatures in the mid 30s for the west side of the metro area. We’ll be dry and partly cloudy for most of the day, then turn rainy late afternoon. Scattered showers persist through about midday on Sunday, but the second half of the day looks dry.

Pretty mild and uneventful weather will follow, with a combination of clouds and sunshine through the Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll be mainly dry, but there are shower chances Wednesday and Thanksgiving thanks to a little wiggle in our jet stream. Temperatures will gradually cool down over the next several days, but highs should remain in the 50s all week.

