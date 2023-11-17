Victim in deadly Old Town shooing named by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The man killed in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland in early October has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 7, officers patrolling Old Town heard gunshots at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Officers responding found Elimu Nyoka Jackson, 20, who died at the scene.

Officers were told two other victims had arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicle. The two men were treated and released.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information that has not spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.