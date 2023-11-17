Victim in deadly SE Portland bar shooting named by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the victim in a deadly southeast Portland shooting Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Bar 122nd at 2711 Southeast 122nd Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. Officers arrived to the bar and found 25-year-old Justin D. Sartin, also known as Justin Sartin-Scott, with a gunshot wound. Sartin was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A man has died after a shooting at a bar in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. A description of the suspect(s) was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404 or Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457 and reference case number 23-297040.

