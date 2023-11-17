Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Victim in deadly SE Portland bar shooting named by police

Police have identified the victim in a deadly southeast Portland shooting Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the victim in a deadly southeast Portland shooting Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Bar 122nd at 2711 Southeast 122nd Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. Officers arrived to the bar and found 25-year-old Justin D. Sartin, also known as Justin Sartin-Scott, with a gunshot wound. Sartin was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A man has died after a shooting at a bar in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. A description of the suspect(s) was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404 or Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457 and reference case number 23-297040.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; several reported injured.
MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; 2 reported injured
Anthony Wessel
Oregon City man faces charges for wife’s murder
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation

Latest News

Portland L:eaf Day ahead
PBOT says picking up leaves ‘public safety issue’
This weekend the Portland Bureau of Transportation will be in Portland neighborhoods picking up...
PBOT says picking up leaves ‘public safety issue’
Families struggle with child care
Portland parents struggle with cost of childcare as teacher’s strike wraps up third week
As the historic Portland Association of Teachers strike continues for a third week, money is...
Portland parents struggle with cost of childcare as teacher’s strike wraps up third week
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles