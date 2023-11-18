Dry through midday today, showers through tomorrow afternoon

Good morning,

Temperatures are starting right about average in the low 40s. Highs will be near average today in the low to mid-50s. Highs the rest of the week will stay steady in the low 50s. Overnight it will fluctuate a bit more from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

It will remain dry today through late afternoon. Once the rain starts, it will stay with us through midnight then switch to showers in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will stick with us through midday tomorrow. Once things dry up, we should have around a half inch of accumulation in the Portland metro area and through the valley. There will be up to three-quarters of an inch along the coast. On Mt. Hood at the highest elevations, we’re looking possibly up to a foot through tomorrow. At the pass level, we expect mixed precipitation with little to no accumulation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.