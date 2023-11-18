LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in custody after police say he fired a gun after an “altercation” with a woman inside a porta potty near the Moda Center in Portland on Friday, according to police.

Police said the portable toilet was near the Moda Center ticket office and the shots were reported just after noon.

A man and a woman had been inside the porta potty when they got into a fight of some sort, according to police, The man fired a shot, but the woman was unhurt and ran from the scene.

Police arrived to find the man barricaded inside. Officers were able to convince him to leave the toilet and he was taken into custody.

During this event, the Moda Center went into a brief lockdown. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the building and escorted to a safe area during that time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

