Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
KPTV File Image
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty

Latest News

Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
FILE - A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at...
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza