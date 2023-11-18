Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda...
Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda Center after shots were reported on Nov. 17, 2023.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in custody after police say he fired a gun after an “altercation” with a woman inside a porta potty near the Moda Center in Portland on Friday, according to police.

On Saturday, Portland police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Edward R. Murdock of Scappoose.

On Friday just after noon, the “altercation” between Murdock and a woman took place inside a portable toilet near the Moda Center ticket office, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland

According to police, the fight ended when Murdock fired a single gunshot. The woman, who was unhurt, ran from the scene.

Police arrived to find Murdock barricaded inside. Officers were able to convince him to leave the toilet and he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of the porta potty:

SEE ALSO: Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard

During this event, the Moda Center went into a brief lockdown. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the building and escorted to a safe area during that time.

Murdock is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and shooting a firearm in Portland. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Washington County, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland

Latest News

rip city remix
Rip City Remix hosting inaugural opening weekend
Linda Hurst describes her daughter, Anna Wessel, as a loud kid growing up who fell in love with...
Family, community mourn after Oregon City woman killed: ‘She was a gift’
Oregon GOP legislators say repeal of Measure 110 top priority
Oregon GOP legislators say repeal of Measure 110 top priority
Oregon House Republicans wrote to Governor Tina Kotek and other lawmakers demanding changes to...
Oregon GOP legislators say repeal of Measure 110 top priority