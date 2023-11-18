Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Gresham

FILE
FILE(WECT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Gresham Friday evening, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash in the 2300 block of Northeast 181st Aveuene.

SEE ALSO: Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police

Despite life-saving efforts by EMS, the motorcycle driver died at the scene, police said.

The second driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said Northeast 181st Aveeune between San Rafael and Interstate 84 was expected to re-open at about 10 p.m.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent.
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX

Latest News

KPTV File Image
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty
family's stolen belongings
Portland family has trailer full of belongings stolen
Local family is left with only a couple of suitcases after their trailer full of personal...
Portland family has trailer full of belongings stolen
Oregon Health Authority data shows massive insurance payments to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment
Oregon Health Authority data shows massive insurance payments to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment