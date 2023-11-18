Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Gresham Friday evening, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash in the 2300 block of Northeast 181st Aveuene.

Despite life-saving efforts by EMS, the motorcycle driver died at the scene, police said.

The second driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said Northeast 181st Aveeune between San Rafael and Interstate 84 was expected to re-open at about 10 p.m.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

