Oregon GOP legislators say repeal of Measure 110 top priority

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon House Republicans wrote to Governor Tina Kotek and other lawmakers demanding changes to Measure 110 this week, calling the law an “abysmal failure.”

The legislators say they are focused on four points, which includes rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction, reinstate penalties for possessing fentanyl, meth, and heroin, reinvest funding, and abolish the oversight and accountability council.

House Republican leader Jeff Helfrich (Salem) said drug addiction is a crisis.

“It can’t be solved overnight - I understand that, but we have solutions right now that we can implement, that can help fix this problem, gear up law enforcement, gear up treatment,” Helfrich said. “What we’ve seen working over the past four years isn’t.”

The Oregon GOP says it will make reform to Measure 110 one of their top priorities in the next legislative session.

