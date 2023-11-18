Oregon Health Authority data shows massive insurance payments to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New data released Friday by the Oregon Health Authority shows COVID-19 related procedures accounted for more than $40 million in commercial insurance payments to Oregon hospitals in 2021.

According to the report, some hospitals received much more than others.

Two common procedures mentioned by the OHA report are remdesivir, an antiviral medication, and monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-grown proteins designed to help the immune system. During the pandemic, health experts looked to these treatments as life-saving measures.

According to the OHA report, the median statewide payment for remdesivir was $5,506 per day per patient day in 2021.

For monoclonal antibodies, the median payment from insurance companies was $748 per day in 2021 per patient.

Looking at remdesivir cost data, the highest insurance payout was to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria which was paid $8,853 a day per patient. On the other hand, hospitals like Providence Portland Medical Center were only paid $4,210 dollars per day per patient.

For monoclonal antibody costs, the report found some of the hospitals that received the highest payments were Providence Portland at over $1,000 a day, Sky Lakes Medical Center at $938 per day, and OHSU Hospital at $934 per day. On the lower end, Harney District Hospital, Grande Ronde Hospital, and Asante Ashland Community Hospital were all paid under $500 a day.

The report notes that the variance in payment amounts within a hospital is due to different co-payment and deductible amounts paid by patients, in addition to the different levels of illness severity among patients. The hospitals negotiated payment rate with the insurance companies is a factor as well.

The full report can be found here.

