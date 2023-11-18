Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard

Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard
Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday in Tigard and facing charges related to convincing at least one child to send him sexually explicit images, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, 25-year-old Jakob Joshua Stickney met a pre-teen girl online and began to exchange explicit images and messages.

On Sept. 9, the girl reported to police that she had agreed to meet Stickney in person.

SEE ALSO: Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles

The FBI, working with Portland’s Child Abuse Team, determined the person she was communicating with was in his twenties and living out of a van. They also suspected that he was actively abusing multiple children across several states, police said.

Stickney was found and arrested by tactical police units on Friday in Tigard near Highway 99 West and Bull Mountain Road.

Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard
Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard(Portland Police Bureau)

Stickney was initially charged with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, but police expect he will face additional charges as the investigation continues.

SEE ALSO: 1 arrested, 3 detained, stolen vehicle recovered after search in SE Portland

Anyone who believes they have information about this case or additional victims is asked to contact Detective Nathan Moore at nathan.moore@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case #23-237743.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent.
Hundreds to be laid off in Salem-Keizer School District: Superintendent
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
‘I saw people turning, running in panic’: Shots fired inside PDX

Latest News

KPTV file image
1 hurt in early morning attempted robbery, assault near Salem
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police
An orange house cat and a cougar.
‘Cougar’ reported in Tigard was just big housecat
Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke...
Portland Police: Officers recover stolen Christmas decorations