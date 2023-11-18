Portland family has trailer full of belongings stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) A local family is left with only a couple of suitcases after their trailer full of personal belongings was stolen last month in Northeast Portland.

On October 29, while John Dodson was on a family outing at the coast, his trailer went missing from their hotel, Extended Stay America on NE 181st. The trailer was full of furniture, clothes, important documents and family photos. It also included his late-brother’s ashes and a motorized wheelchair for his paralyzed wife, valued at over $7,500.

Dodson says they are set to move into a new home in just a few weeks but now it may have to be put on hold.”We’ll probably end up having to postpone moving in until we can get some furniture in the house.” Says Dodson. “Now we’ve got to spend $50,000 on everything we lost.”

Prior to having his trailer stolen, Dodson lost his home to the Riverside Fires in 2020 and says he and his family have been living in a hotel ever since. He says the last three years have been difficult and is hopeful his trailer can be recovered,”Life sucked. Really, we’ve had a series of things happen to us that nobody should have to deal with one of those things in their lifetime and we’ve had to deal with six or seven things.”GoFund Me: https://gofund.me/467ee800

