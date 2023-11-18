Son convicted of beating elderly father to death in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man on Friday was convicted of beating his elderly father to death in March of 2018.

Shaun Edwin Maki was found guilty of Murder, three counts of Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree.

Shaun, age 53 at the time of the attack, lived with the victim, his father, age 77 at the time, at a home on NW 185th Ave. in rural Washington County near Bethany, according to a statement from the court.

The victim had the beginnings of dementia, was weak and feeble, and was in poor health. Shaun attacked his father on March 1, 2018, using the handle of a wooden shovel, out of anger. His father was laying in a pool of his own blood, with many fractured bones and a hemorrhage on his brain.

Shaun took the time the next day to wash the shovel and make several trips to different places to buy his favorite brand of beer.

Shaun told dispatchers that his father had hit himself with a stick when he eventually dialed 911. When first responders were sent to the house on March 2, 2018, they were appalled by what they discovered. The victim was taken to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness and remained there for two days. He passed away in June of 2018 due to his wounds.

Subsequently, Shaun told investigators that just he and his father were inside the house during the incident, and that the reason he took so long to ask for help was because he was concerned about how much an ambulance would cost.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and Shaun will stay in custody until the sentencing.

