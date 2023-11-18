Around the House NW
Wet Saturday night, few leftover showers Sunday

Models are pointing to a drier pattern next week
By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Radar (2:30 p.m.) is showing rain in southwest Oregon creeping north towards Portland, so it’ll arrive right on schedule later this afternoon. Plan on a wet night- the rain will be steady through midnight and eventually transition to showers early Sunday morning. Then we’re in a spotty shower/sun break pattern through about midday, with drier conditions expected in the afternoon. In total, valley locations will see a quarter to half inch of rain between tonight and Sunday.

The winter weather advisory for the Cascades (above 4,000 feet) kicks in at 7 p.m., with 2-5″ expected to fall around Government Camp and 6-12+” possible at the higher elevations, especially further south. Passes will turn snowy late tonight, so be aware if you’re traveling over the mountains on Sunday. Snow showers are expected to continue for most of the day.

That’s about all the excitement we’ll get! The rest of the 7-day forecast is very uneventful, with mainly dry weather expected. We have a shower chance late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but Thanksgiving is trending dry! High temperatures gradually cool down to around 50 degrees by the end of the week.

