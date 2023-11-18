Around the House NW
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland

Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman suffering from a mental health crisis on the Fremont Bridge in Portland was rescued Friday evening, according to Portland police.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the reports of a stranded person on the Northbound Interstate 405 Fremont Bridge.

Portland Police and Portland Fire Rescue help a woman "in crisis" on the Fremont Bridge Friday evening.

According to police, she was under the structure of the Fremont Bridge toward the west end, and emergency teams reached her with a rope rescue. A crisis negotiation team also responded to the scene.

The woman will be taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said they were working to clear the area and allow traffic to start moving north again on I-405.

