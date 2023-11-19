Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies. (Source: WCCO)
By David Schuman, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) - It’s the ultimate change jar.

A Minnesota couple has a 5-gallon jug filled with tens of thousands of pennies, but they don’t know what to do with it.

John Becker said his wife has been saving pennies for years and now they have a jug full of them.

Becker estimates they have about $300 worth of pennies.

“She has been saving these pennies for more than 10 years but now the bank won’t take them,” Becker said.

The Beckers said they do their banking at Border Bank near their home in Coon Rapids.

According to the branch president, they gladly accept loose coins, but not in such a heavy container.

“It would be too heavy to lift, and the coins would get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck, we’d be happy to process,” the branch president shared.

The couple said while they wait to figure out what to do with the pennies, they are continuing to save them.

“They’re everywhere. I pick them up for my wife because she still likes to save them,” Becker said.

Becker’s wife says she would be willing to negotiate a price if someone wants to take the jug off their hands.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda...
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Latest News

KPTV file image
Man charged with attempted robbery, assault near Salem
A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Gresham Friday evening,...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Gresham
A man was arrested Friday in Tigard and facing charges related to convincing at least one child...
Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard
A woman suffering from a mental health crisis on the Fremont Bridge in Portland was rescued...
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland