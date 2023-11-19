Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is dead after a rollover crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 28th Avenue after reports of a crash.

Police found the crashed car had rolled onto its roof and the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver’s name has not yet been released and police have not said what they believe led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-299816.

This is the 62nd deadly crash in Portland this year, according to police.

