A few showers linger through the morning

A few showers remain
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The rain started just after sunset yesterday. Portland received a little more than .3″ with nothing accumulating except trace amounts since 2 am. Scattered showers will continue through midday, but not much more accumulation. Other than a chance for some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rest of the extended forecast will be dry and mostly sunny. Also, be on the lookout for foggy conditions this week, especially later tonight through tomorrow morning and then again on Friday morning.

Highs will remain in the low 50s this week, possibly the upper 40s next weekend with some cooler air moving in from the north. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s through Friday and then drop a bit lower into the mid-30s to start our Saturday.

