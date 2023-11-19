Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man charged with attempted robbery, assault near Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday and is facing charges related to an attempted robbery and assault that injured one person Friday morning in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 6 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of an assault in the area of Brown Road Northeast and Idaho Avenue Northeast, in the Hayesville area just outside of Salem city limits.

Deputies found an injured person and said they learned the assault was part of an attempted robbery of the victim. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released. They are expected to recover.

Early Saturday morning, deputies found a vehicle they believed was involved with the assault. Deputes said they contacted “multiple” people with the vehicle and identified a suspect, Luis Cardenas-Penaloza.

Cardenas-Penaloza was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. His charges include first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

SEE ALSO: 1 arrested, 3 detained, stolen vehicle recovered after search in SE Portland

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone in the area around 6 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., who has any information, to contact Detective Van Horn at 503-584-6211.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda...
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Latest News

A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Gresham Friday evening,...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Gresham
A man was arrested Friday in Tigard and facing charges related to convincing at least one child...
Police: Man living out of van arrested for online child abuse in Tigard
A woman suffering from a mental health crisis on the Fremont Bridge in Portland was rescued...
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
The man killed in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland in early October has been identified,...
Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police