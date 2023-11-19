Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man faces rape charges in St. Helens

37-year-old Jeremiah Stone faces rape charges in St. Helens
37-year-old Jeremiah Stone faces rape charges in St. Helens(City of St. Helens)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges related to a recent sexual assault of a woman, the City of St. Helens announced Friday.

According to the city, several days earlier, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Jeremiah Stone. Following a short investigation, St. Helens Police Department officers arrested Stone at about 4:30 p.m. near the 56000 block of Columbia River Highway.

SEE ALSO: Oregon drug bust yields 24 arrests, enough fentanyl to kill nearly 150,000 people

He was lodged at the Columbia County Jail and faces two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The city said detectives are seeking more information about Stone and any other criminal activity he may be connected to. Anyone with this information is asked to contact St. Helens Detective Smith by calling 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda...
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Latest News

Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
A driver is dead after a rollover crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according...
Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
Portland Police Bureau File Generic nighttime
Woman faces DV, attempted murder charges after man, 2nd woman stabbed in NE Portland
rip city remix
Rip City Remix hosts inaugural opening weekend