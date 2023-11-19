Man faces rape charges in St. Helens

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges related to a recent sexual assault of a woman, the City of St. Helens announced Friday.

According to the city, several days earlier, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Jeremiah Stone. Following a short investigation, St. Helens Police Department officers arrested Stone at about 4:30 p.m. near the 56000 block of Columbia River Highway.

SEE ALSO: Oregon drug bust yields 24 arrests, enough fentanyl to kill nearly 150,000 people

He was lodged at the Columbia County Jail and faces two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The city said detectives are seeking more information about Stone and any other criminal activity he may be connected to. Anyone with this information is asked to contact St. Helens Detective Smith by calling 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.