Pedestrian hit by car near Burnside and SE 197th

Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car hit a person on Saturday night near Burnside and SE 197th, according to a Portland Police spokesperson.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with traumatic injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.  

East County Vehicular Crimes Team (VCT) investigated the scene because of the severity of the injury. Both MAX tracks and the eastbound lanes of Burnside were closed during the investigation, which ended around 12:30 a.m.

No citations or arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

