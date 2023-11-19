Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Woman faces DV, attempted murder charges after man, 2nd woman stabbed in NE Portland

Portland Police Bureau File Generic nighttime
Portland Police Bureau File Generic nighttime(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is facing charges of domestic violence and attempted murder after a stabbing in northeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 130th Place after reports of a stabbing. Police said a man and a woman were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

SEE ALSO: LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Police said they also detained a suspect, identified as 55-year-old Donna L. Devine of Portland, who was also taken to the hospital in police custody. Police did not say if she had been injured as well.

Devine was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where she faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder in relation to domestic violence and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family...
Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles
I-5 reopens after suspect rams patrol car in Salem.
Suspect arrested after ramming patrol car in Salem
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Portland Police on the Fremont Bridge attempt to reach a woman "in crisis" on Friday evening.
Woman in crisis rescued from Fremont Bridge in Portland
Police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of a porta potty near the Moda...
LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

Latest News

Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
A driver is dead after a rollover crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according...
Driver dies in rollover crash in SE Portland
37-year-old Jeremiah Stone faces rape charges in St. Helens
Man faces rape charges in St. Helens
rip city remix
Rip City Remix hosts inaugural opening weekend