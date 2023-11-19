Woman faces DV, attempted murder charges after man, 2nd woman stabbed in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is facing charges of domestic violence and attempted murder after a stabbing in northeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 130th Place after reports of a stabbing. Police said a man and a woman were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Police said they also detained a suspect, identified as 55-year-old Donna L. Devine of Portland, who was also taken to the hospital in police custody. Police did not say if she had been injured as well.

Devine was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where she faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder in relation to domestic violence and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

