Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday evening and a man is facing manslaughter charges, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 15900 block of Northeast Everett Court in the Glenfair Neighborhood. When officers arrived they found a woman dead at the scene.

Responding officers also detained a suspect, and no further suspects are wanted at this time, police said.

On Sunday, police said they had charged the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Donnell L. Watson of Gresham. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Northeast Everett Court west of Northeast 160th Avenue was closed Saturday night as police investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-300353.

