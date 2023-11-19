Around the House NW
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect detained

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 15900 block of Northeast Everett Court in the Glenfair Neighborhood. When officers arrived they found a woman dead at the scene.

Responding officers also detained a suspect, and no further suspects are wanted at this time, police said.

Northeast Everett Court west of Northeast 160th Avenue is closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-300353.

