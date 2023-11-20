Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

2 killed in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Tillamook County

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:12 a.m. on Highway 26 near milepost 33, in Tillamook County. OSP says an investigation showed a westbound Kia Optima crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Toyota Corolla head-on.

According to OSP, a witness reported the Kia was traveling at high speeds and making unsafe passes prior to the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 23-year-old Isaiah Rasheid Edlin, of Hillsboro, and the driver of the Toyota, 77-year-old Carole Ann Klages, of Warrenton, both died at the crash scene.

SEE ALSO: Police identify 18-year-old killed in Oct. crash in South Portland

Traffic on Highway 26 was impacted for about six hours during the investigation.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Anna Wessel
Family, community mourn after Oregon City woman killed: ‘She was a gift’
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off

Latest News

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
A new site to house those experiencing homelessness is opening up in Vancouver, known as a Safe...
Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness
Penny Lyles and Jonathan Stockle
Police request information to find missing Clatsop Co. teens
Joe V. visits a 24-hour infrared fitness studio in Portland.
24-hour infrared fitness studio in Portland