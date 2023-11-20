2 killed in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:12 a.m. on Highway 26 near milepost 33, in Tillamook County. OSP says an investigation showed a westbound Kia Optima crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Toyota Corolla head-on.

According to OSP, a witness reported the Kia was traveling at high speeds and making unsafe passes prior to the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 23-year-old Isaiah Rasheid Edlin, of Hillsboro, and the driver of the Toyota, 77-year-old Carole Ann Klages, of Warrenton, both died at the crash scene.

Traffic on Highway 26 was impacted for about six hours during the investigation.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

