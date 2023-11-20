Around the House NW
Clark County deputies seek help locating missing man with autism

Zachary Childers
Zachary Childers(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism.

Zachary Childers, 38, was last seen on Sunday at about 11 a.m. According to police, Childers is suspected to not have taken his medications. He becomes combative if he has not taken his medication or eaten.

Police say the most recent location he was at was the Big Lots at 76th Street and 117th Avenue. He is also known to frequent the Vancouver Mall area.

Childers is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, stocky build, with black hair (balding) and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, light blue t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone who has seen Childers or knows of his whereabouts should contact the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) using 3-1-1 or if outside of Clark County 360-696-4461.

