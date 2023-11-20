Driver killed in crash on I-205; southbound lanes closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 205 early Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a crash on southbound I-205 at Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police say officers arrived and found a car crashed into the jersey barrier on the left side of the southbound lanes.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Police did not say if anyone ese was in the vehicle.

Southbound I-205 will be closed at NE Killingsworth while police remain at the scene. All southbound I-205 traffic will be diverted to Northeast Airport Way. The ramp onto I-205 from Northeast Killingsworth will also be closed.

Major Crash Team investigating deadly crash (KPTV)

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-301400.

Police say this is the 63rd deadly crash in Portland this year.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.