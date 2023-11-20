Foggy morning, then clear afternoon

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. There are some areas in the metro starting off with freezing temperatures, so there’s potential for some slick spots with freezing fog. Other than that, we have a very mellow week coming our way. Once the fog clears today, you can plan on mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 55 degrees. We have rain pushing in tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning, high tomorrow 57, high on Wednesday 51. The four day Thanksgiving weekend brings lots of sunshine and some breezy conditions with highs in the low 50s. With the clear skies overnight during the holiday break we will drop down to the low to mid 30s.

