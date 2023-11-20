Hundreds of kids, teens compete in Special Olympics weekend at Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Special Olympics Oregon’s annual Fall State Games got underway at Providence Park on Saturday, it was all smiles.

Hundreds of kids and teens from around the state gathered on the Timbers and Thorns pitch to show off their soccer skills.

They trained for eight weeks for this big weekend, playing everything from soccer and volleyball to swimming.

Athletes and volunteers say it’s a great way to have fun and meet new people.

“I’m personally really excited,” said athlete William Workman. “Put in one of my best performances I’m proud of.”

Karen Cly, a coach and parent, said, “If someone get knocked over, they’ll pick them back up, say ‘You ok?’ And help each other out, always good sports - pats on the back, hugs are always all around. Smiles and high fives.”

Special Olympics Oregon serves more than 12,000 participants with intellectual disabilities year-round. The organization says participation numbers have doubled over the past year.

