LaRog Brothers closing after 113 years

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – After more than a century, the well-known jewelry business the LaRog Brothers will be shutting its doors for good.

Founded by their grandfather after immigrating from Russia 113 years ago, the LaRog Brothers said the closure comes with mixed emotions for the family.

In their announcement Monday, the LaRog Brothers thanked the community.

“Father time has caught up with us, but it’s been an incredible journey, and we thank you for 113 sparkling years!”

The going-out-of-business sale at both the Clackamas and Tigard locations begins Friday, Nov. 24.

