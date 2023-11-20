Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

LaRog Brothers closing after 113 years

LaRog Brothers.
LaRog Brothers.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – After more than a century, the well-known jewelry business the LaRog Brothers will be shutting its doors for good.

Founded by their grandfather after immigrating from Russia 113 years ago, the LaRog Brothers said the closure comes with mixed emotions for the family.

In their announcement Monday, the LaRog Brothers thanked the community.

“Father time has caught up with us, but it’s been an incredible journey, and we thank you for 113 sparkling years!”

The going-out-of-business sale at both the Clackamas and Tigard locations begins Friday, Nov. 24.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
Anna Wessel
Family, community mourn after Oregon City woman killed: ‘She was a gift’
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
US House of Representatives voting on Speaker of the House
Oregon House candidate looks to ‘reclaim her sexuality’ after being outed as a Manhattan dominatrix
A new site to house those experiencing homelessness is opening up in Vancouver, known as a Safe...
Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness
Penny Lyles and Jonathan Stockle
Police request information to find missing Clatsop Co. teens