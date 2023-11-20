LIVE: Update on Portland Public Schools strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools are giving an update on the current strike on Monday.

Portland teachers and the school district were still at the bargaining table Friday, which means the strike is stretching into the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The latest update from Portland Public Schools said they’ve reached tentative agreements on four items including retirement and academic freedom and are still discussing items like pay and class sizes.

The strike has been underway since Nov. 1 and is the first teacher strike in Portland Public Schools’ history. The district is the state’s largest, with over 45,000 students.

