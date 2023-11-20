Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

LIVE: Update on Portland Public Schools strike

Teacher’s strike reaches day 12; PPS says no chance of school until after Thanksgiving
Teacher’s strike reaches day 12; PPS says no chance of school until after Thanksgiving(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools are giving an update on the current strike on Monday.

Portland teachers and the school district were still at the bargaining table Friday, which means the strike is stretching into the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The latest update from Portland Public Schools said they’ve reached tentative agreements on four items including retirement and academic freedom and are still discussing items like pay and class sizes.

The strike has been underway since Nov. 1 and is the first teacher strike in Portland Public Schools’ history. The district is the state’s largest, with over 45,000 students.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Anna Wessel
Family, community mourn after Oregon City woman killed: ‘She was a gift’
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off

Latest News

Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness.
Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 205...
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
Car involved in deadly crash on I-205
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
As Special Olympics Oregon’s annual Fall State Games got underway at Providence Park on...
Hundreds of kids, teens compete in Special Olympics weekend at Providence Park