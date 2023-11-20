McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A McMinnville man says a woman drove an SUV into him several times, fracturing his hip, and then drove away without stopping Friday.

Orion Taylor said he was walking by Wortman Park in McMinnville on his way to work. Speaking to a FOX 12 crew, he pointed out the specific place and described what happened.

“I work down this way at KFC, so I’m walking this way and I get right about here when she pulls up and she looks both ways, so I don’t understand how she didn’t see me and then there’s a bunch of cars coming so I get in front of her car, and this is where she smacked me - right here and I hit the ground right here,” Taylor said. “I was just freaking out I was like ‘Wow, she really just hit me then dipped,’ didn’t even care.”

Taylor said the woman, driving a Toyota RAV4, hit him two more times before she drove off. He immediately called the McMinnville Police Department.

“I’m really sore,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of painful, my left hip is pretty bad, my back is pretty bruised up.”

He is asking the driver to turn herself in.

“Come clean, I honestly wouldn’t have cared if you had just stopped and talked to me,” Taylor said. “I would’ve rather you just talked to me like a person and it would’ve been less severe, but since you ran I feel like you completely disregarded my life.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call McMinnville police.

