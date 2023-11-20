Police identify 18-year-old killed in Oct. crash in South Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have identified an 18-year-old man who died in a crash in the South Portland area last month.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Hood Avenue and South Gibbs Street on Saturday, Oct. 14, at about 12:43 a.m. Police say a car rolled down the embankment, landing on the offramp from southbound Interstate 5.

SEE ALSO: Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205

The driver, identified as Jose Ulysses Ortiz-Mendez, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. A passenger in the car was not hurt.

No other details about the crash investigation have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.