Police identify 18-year-old killed in Oct. crash in South Portland

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have identified an 18-year-old man who died in a crash in the South Portland area last month.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Hood Avenue and South Gibbs Street on Saturday, Oct. 14, at about 12:43 a.m. Police say a car rolled down the embankment, landing on the offramp from southbound Interstate 5.

The driver, identified as Jose Ulysses Ortiz-Mendez, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. A passenger in the car was not hurt.

No other details about the crash investigation have been released at this time.

